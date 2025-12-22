Bihar DGP avoids questions on Hijab issue, controversy escalates

Patna, Dec 22 Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Monday avoided questions on the state Hijab issue controversy as the political bickering escalates in the state controversy involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the opposition has demanded an apology from the Chief Minister.

On Monday, when journalists questioned DGP Kumar regarding the controversy over whether any action would be taken against the Chief Minister, especially at a time when Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has spoken about taking strict action against miscreants.

However, the DGP avoided giving a response to the question.

Instead of commenting on the incident involving the Chief Minister, he spoke at length about the government’s and the police department’s initiatives for women’s safety.

DGP Kumar informed the media that an “Abhaya Brigade” has been formed in the state to enhance women’s security.

He said the police department plans to purchase around 2,000 scooters next year, which will be used by women police personnel.

“These women officers will be deployed at coaching institutes, colleges, public places, and crowded areas to monitor situations and take swift action against miscreants,” he claimed.

The DGP said this initiative is aimed at ensuring quick response and improving women’s safety across Bihar.

The incident took place on December 15 during the distribution of appointment letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna, where Nitish Kumar allegedly removed the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor, triggering a major political uproar.

A woman doctor, identified as Nusrat Parveen, came on stage to receive her appointment letter. But after handing over the appointment letter, the Chief Minister looked at her for a few moments and pointed toward her hijab, asking, “What is this?”

The woman reportedly replied, “It’s a hijab, sir.”

The Chief Minister then said, “Remove it,” and removed the hijab with his own hands.

The incident was captured on video and later went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

