Bihar doctor arrested from Gaya on rape charges

Patna July 20 A doctor at a medical collage in Bihar's Gaya was arrested by Muzaffarpur police on Thursday on charges of raping a medical student.

The accused was identified as Dr Atul Shekher, a child specialist in Magadh Medical College, Gaya and high drama ensued for two hours as the police team from Muzaffarpur arrived to arrest him.

The victim had registered a complaint with Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur.

“The accused, Dr Atul Shekher, 32, was deployed in Sri Krishna Medical College Muzaffarpur couple of years ago. He befriended the victim (a medical student) and allegedly established a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. The accused repeatedly raped her. When the victim asked him for marriage, he refused. The accused later on transferred from SKMCH to Magadh Medical College Gaya,” said Babita Kumari, the sub-inspector of Ahiyapur police station Muzaffarpur.

After the victim lodged a complaint against the doctor, a team was constituted on the direction of SSP Muzaffarpur and raided Magadh Medical College on Thursday and arrested him.

"The accused had shown resistance and tried to flee from the spot but failed. Our officers nabbed him,” Babita Kumari said.

