Bihar doctor gets Rs 20 lakh extortion threat from Jharkhand jail

Patna, June 11 A shocking case of extortion and intimidation has emerged from Bihar, where Suryanand Singh, a well-known surgeon based in Jamui, was allegedly threatened over the phone by an unidentified caller demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion.

According to the police, the call was made from the Deoghar jail in Jharkhand on June 4 around 2 p.m., with the caller identifying himself as Parihar.

The caller used a threatening tone and insisted that the amount be paid urgently.

The call was made to the doctor while he was at his Jamui–Malaypur Road hospital.

Though the number later appeared to be switched off, another call from the same number came again on June 9 at 1:45 p.m.

Singh initially did not answer the call but immediately alerted senior police officers when it came again.

On June 10, Singh filed a formal complaint at the Jamui Sadar police station, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Jamui Superintendent of Police, Madan Kumar Anand, confirmed the incident and said: "An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. The matter is under active investigation."

SP Anand also said that the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the phone number are being analysed, and steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the doctor and his family.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) district unit has also stepped in the matter.

Expressing serious concern over the safety of healthcare professionals, IMA members met with senior police officials, demanding immediate security for Singh and a crackdown on such criminal elements.

Given the method and coordination of the calls, police officials suspect this could be part of an emerging organised crime network targeting affluent professionals in the region.

"Such threats are completely unacceptable. We will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest," SP Anand assured.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered fear among the local medical community, which is now demanding enhanced police surveillance and protection mechanisms.

