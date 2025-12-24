Bihar: Drug trafficking network busted; narcotics valued at Rs 1.5 crore seized

Patna, Dec 24 East Champaran Police in Bihar have achieved a breakthrough against drug trafficking by dismantling an international and inter-state smuggling network operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

Acting under the direction of Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), in coordination with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), conducted a joint operation in the Jitna police station area, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

During the operation, police arrested a trafficker disguised as a sadhu (holy man) to evade suspicion.

The accused, identified as Naresh Das, was caught red-handed while carrying 8 kilograms of Charas and marijuana, concealed while he was dressed in saffron robes.

He reportedly believed that his religious attire would help him escape scrutiny, but alert security personnel detected suspicious behaviour and foiled the attempt.

Police are now investigating how many times the accused had previously smuggled narcotics using the same disguise.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested smuggler made several crucial disclosures.

SP Swarn Prabhat stated that the gang was smuggling narcotics from Nepal and supplying them to Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

“Based on the information received, police teams have launched raids to apprehend other members of the network. Several big names linked to the trafficking racket are likely to be exposed soon,” Prabhat said.

Following this major seizure, security has been further tightened along the Indo-Nepal border, especially in Raxaul and surrounding areas, where intensive checking of suspicious vehicles and individuals is underway.

In another significant operation, East Champaran district police arrested three traffickers and recovered 7.650 kilograms of high-quality Charas and marijuana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ayush Kumar, a resident of Shahpur, Uttar Pradesh, Riyaz Khan, a resident of Bettiah, and Chand Mohammad, a resident of Haraiya, East Champaran.

Based on a tip-off, an SIT led by Raxaul DSP Manish Anand, along with a magistrate, carried out a search operation near Pantoka village and arrested them.

SP Swarn Prabhat reiterated that the district police are following a “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking, warning that no individual involved in this illegal trade will be spared, irrespective of their position or connections.

