Bihar Dy CM and Union Minister slam Grand Alliance ahead of polls

Patna, Oct 20 With political temperatures soaring ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday launched strong attacks on the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), questioning its integrity and commitment to Bihar’s development.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, the BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, said the alliance lacked sincerity and direction.

“Their intentions are not clear, and that is why there is so much conflict among them. They are a cheating alliance, and we have no interest in them,” Sinha said.

He added, “If you want to become a guardian of democracy, your inner feelings should be pure, and your spirit should reflect service and development for all. When intentions are clear, success follows. Their intentions are not clear — that’s why their alliance is falling apart.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai termed the RJD-Congress-Left bloc an arrogant alliance driven purely by self-interest and dynastic politics.

“This alliance is not about Bihar’s progress but about personal gain. It is a clash of self-interest among leaders who have nothing to do with the development of the state,” Rai said while interacting with the media persons, in Patna.

He accused the RJD and Congress of being parties of nepotism and claimed that corruption and criminal patronage were embedded in their political culture.

“Where there is politics of self-interest, development is left behind — and with it, Bihar’s future,” he warned.

Rai asserted that the people of Bihar have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the NDA’s development model.

“The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has brought the stream of development to every household. The people of Bihar want a bright future for their children, and they stand firmly with the NDA,” Rai said confidently, adding that the alliance would return to power with a huge majority.

