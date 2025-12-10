Bihar Dy CM announces shutting private money lender operations

Patna, Dec 10 Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced that the illegal practice of “gunda banks” - private lenders charging exorbitant interest rates and forcing people to mortgage their land will be eliminated from the state.

He emphasised that such unlawful lending systems will not be tolerated and that only RBI-authorised banks are permitted to operate in Bihar.

The state government will identify private money lenders and act against them.

Chaudhary also highlighted major steps being taken to strengthen Bihar’s security infrastructure.

AI-based CCTV cameras are being installed across the state, including more than 10,000 cameras inside all prisons.

Similar surveillance systems will be set up at railway junctions, major cities, intersections, and the entry and exit points of urban and panchayat areas.

Speaking at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna after distributing appointment letters to newly selected Assistant Sub-Inspectors, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has maintained complete transparency in the recruitment process since 2005 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

From 2005 to 2020, over 7.5 lakh government appointments were made, and more than 11.5 lakh youth have secured government jobs in the last five years.

He informed that the sanctioned strength of all Bihar Police posts is 2,29,651.

This year, 21,391 constables have already been recruited and are undergoing training. Written examinations for 19,838 more constable posts have been completed, and physical tests will begin this month, with final selection expected by March 2026.

Training for 1,218 Sub-Inspectors is nearing completion at the Rajgir Academy. Advertisements for 1,799 additional SI posts have been issued.

Training is also underway for 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police selected through the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, written examinations have been held for the recruitment of 4,300 driver constables.

Chaudhary asserted that the good governance model established by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be further strengthened, with technology-driven policing as a top priority.

He directed all district police chiefs to conduct regular public hearings at police stations and ensure speedy trials in serious criminal cases.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance stance, he stated that no mafia—regardless of their level or influence—will be spared in Bihar.

Addressing the newly appointed ASIs, he emphasised that their roles carry immense responsibility and confidentiality, urging them to serve the public with impartiality, dedication, and integrity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor