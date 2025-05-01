Bihar Dy CM hails PM Modi for caste census decision, slams Congress

Patna, May 1 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision on the caste census, saying the UPA government failed to implement it during their ten-year rule.

“PM Modi has fulfilled the dreams of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, and even Nitish Kumar. But now they are scrambling to take credit for something they failed to implement during their time in power,” said the Deputy Chief Minister during a press briefing in Patna.

Chaudhary further announced that BJP ministers in Bihar will fan out across districts to hold press conferences and explain the government’s stand to the public.

“The same people who had 10 years of UPA rule and passed a caste census proposal in 1995-96 never acted on it. Now they are shouting from the rooftops,” Choudhary said.

Echoing a similar tone, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said, “PM Modi has taken this bold step for the future of the nation. With this, the land of dynastic politics will end. People like Tejashwi Yadav thrive on noise only.”

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at the opposition, especially Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav spent his life under Sonia Gandhi, suppressing the reservation agenda while pretending to be its champion. It is PM Modi who has cleansed the decades-old sins of these parties,” he stated.

The Central government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census has triggered a political tug-of-war, with parties from across the spectrum vying for credit.

As Congress and RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, claim the move is a result of their long-standing pressure, the BJP has responded with sharp rebuttals, accusing them of “hypocrisy” and “political opportunism.”

