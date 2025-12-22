Bihar Dy CM launches land reforms public welfare dialogue in Muzaffarpur

Patna, Dec 22 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Land Reforms Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday inaugurated the Land Reforms Public Welfare Dialogue at the Shri Krishna Singh Auditorium on the campus of BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur.

He said the initiative aims to make the state’s revenue and land reform system people-centric, transparent, and accountable.

Addressing officials and the public, Sinha emphasised that the dialogue is not a formal event or a platform for speeches, but a serious outreach initiative to directly engage with citizens, listen to their land-related problems, and ensure their resolution strictly in accordance with rules and timelines.

“Our goal is to hear real problems, understand them at the grassroots level, and resolve them on priority. This initiative is meant for action, not rhetoric,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said his objective is to build a self-sustaining system that continues to function effectively even in his absence, ensuring that land-related grievances of citizens are resolved smoothly and without delay.

He also announced that the department would honour individuals who provide credible information about people who have illegally registered government land in their private names.

Sinha said the most common public complaints currently relate to mutation, Parimarjan Plus (land record rectification system), and E-measurement.

He instructed officials to resolve all pending cases within the next 15 days, so that such issues do not surface repeatedly during public welfare dialogues.

The Deputy CM said that during the first 100 days of his tenure, public welfare dialogues would be conducted first at the divisional level and then at the district level.

The objective is to identify fundamental obstacles related to land disputes, public grievances, and departmental functioning, and ensure systemic resolution.

The initiative began on December 12 in Patna, followed by a dialogue in Lakhisarai on December 15.

A departmental workshop in Patna on December 18, attended by Additional Collectors, Deputy Collectors of Land Reforms, and Circle Officers, where strict timelines for grievance resolution were laid down.

Sinha made it clear that the people of Bihar are at the centre of the department’s functioning. Ensuring a transparent, honest, and accountable system is the government’s top priority.

“There will be zero tolerance for brokers, middlemen, and land mafia. Honest officers, employees, and citizens will not be harassed under any circumstances, but those indulging in wrongdoing will not be spared,” he said.

Sinha stressed that unnecessary rejection of applications must stop, and that timely mutation and rectification are essential for maintaining error-free land records and enabling farmers to access government schemes.

The Deputy CM said, “E-measurement must be conducted online, and reports must also be submitted online. Removal of encroachment from government land should be a top priority, and take strict action against those creating disputes using forged documents,” Sinha said.

He directed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to ensure that circle offices are free from brokers and land mafia.

Senior local officers will also ensure the presence of the Station House Officer (SHO) at public grievance redressal camps held every Saturday at circle offices.

He said visible improvement must be evident in every circle and subdivision by January 14.

