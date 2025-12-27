Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha hardens stand against land mafia, Revenue Dept feels impact

Patna, Dec 27 The recent actions of Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha have created a stir within the department, with sections of the bureaucracy expressing unease over his hardline approach against land-related irregularities.

In response to the developments, the Circle Officers' Association has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking his intervention, reportedly apprehensive about the consequences of the minister's strict directives.

Reacting firmly, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha made it clear that he will not bow to any pressure, stating that the era of warnings is over and decisive action against land mafia and brokers has begun.

Speaking on the issue on Saturday, Sinha said that a clear warning had already been issued a week ago. He instructed all circle officers and revenue officials to initiate strict legal action against those using forged documents to illegally grab land or create disputes over genuine ownership.

He directed officials to register cases after proper verification and ensure that no illegal activity is overlooked.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that direct action must be taken against land mafia, brokers and middlemen involved in land-related fraud, warning that any circle officer who fails to act against such elements will face departmental proceedings.

Vijay Sinha also issued a stern warning to officials within the department who allegedly sympathise with land mafia, stating that no one will be spared if corrective steps are not taken.

He clarified that during public grievance redressal programmes, neither officials nor citizens are abused or insulted, adding that thousands of land-related complaints have already been resolved through these interactions.

Referring to resistance to his reforms, Sinha said, “Those disturbed by the ongoing changes are the ones attempting to obstruct the reform process.”

He added that he has not received any official communication from the association nor has anyone contacted him directly.

“I have never accepted disorder and will never give in to pressure,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has taken a major step towards simplifying land-related procedures by launching the Partition and Mutation Portal.

The new digital system allows the names of all family members to be recorded in land records through a single application, significantly easing the process of land partition.

The initiative is expected to provide substantial relief to landowners by addressing long-standing issues of delay, complexity and lack of transparency.

For technical assistance, citizens can contact the toll-free helpline number 1800-345-6215.

Until now, after a family land partition, each shareholder had to apply separately for mutation, making the process lengthy and cumbersome. Under the new system, a single mutation application will update land records for all legal heirs, saving time and reducing disputes.

