Bihar Dy CM warns of strict action against criminals, targets opposition over nepotism

Patna, July 14 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday said that while incidents of crime in the state are unfortunate, the government is taking action with full vigilance and seriousness.

Targeting opposition leaders, Sinha said, “Some people want to bring jungle raj in Bihar by wearing the mask of morality. The government will deal strictly with crime and criminals. If needed, strict steps like bulldozer action, encounter, and property attachment will be taken against criminals.”

The Deputy CM added that continuous action is being taken against crime, but opposition parties are engaged in spreading anarchy in the state.

“The government will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” he asserted.

In the past 10 days, Bihar has witnessed over 20 incidents of murder, including high-profile cases in Patna such as the killings of businessman Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and Patna Civil Court lawyer Jitendra Kumar, raising concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state.

Besides, a triple murder took place in Siwan recently, and a youth was shot at in Patna Phulwarisharif in the early hours of Monday, July 14.

Following the series of crime incidents in Bihar, NDA constituent partner and LJPRV chief Chirag Paswan raised concerns over the murders in Bihar.

Apart from addressing crime, Sinha also launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the RJD, accusing them of promoting nepotism, after Rahul Gandhi called for a party meeting in Delhi on the Bihar election.

“It is unfortunate that there is a leader of opposition like Rahul Gandhi in India and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. Both are the princes of jungle raj and corruption,” Sinha alleged, stating that Congress, Tejashwi Yadav, and the entire opposition are engaged in the politics of nepotism.

The statements come ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with law and order emerging as a key issue for both the ruling alliance and the opposition in the state.

