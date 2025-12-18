Bihar Dy CM warns of strict action against non-performing officers

Patna, Dec 18 A land reform and public welfare workshop was organised at Gyan Bhawan in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday.

During the workshop, the Deputy Chief Minister adopted a tough stance and issued clear warnings to underperforming officials.

Vijay Sinha summoned the Circle Officers (COs) from the lowest-ranked circles in the department’s monthly performance review and strongly reprimanded them for poor performance.

Questioning their inaction, he asked why no concrete action had been taken in their respective circles and why their performance continued to lag.

Referring to some officers being on medical leave, the Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no leniency.

He warned that if there was no visible improvement by the end of the month, strict disciplinary action would be initiated.

“Officers who fail to perform will not be spared under any circumstances,” he said.

At the same time, Vijay Sinha emphasised that good performance would be rewarded.

He announced that December 31 has been set as a deadline for evaluating performance and clarified that continuous departmental reviews and monthly monitoring have been initiated.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that since assuming office on November 24, his top priority has been the disposal of pending land mutation and correction cases.

A detailed list of pending cases is being prepared at the district level to ensure speedy resolution.

He asserted that the department has full authority to take action, and honest officers need not fear any pressure or threats.

A special inspection team will visit circle offices, and strict action will be taken if any irregularities are detected.

Calling encroachment control and land dispute resolution a key responsibility of the department, Vijay Sinha directed that banners and posters be displayed in all circle offices to inform the public about their rights and departmental processes.

He also instructed officers to take strict action against the use of forged documents, stating that FIRs must be registered in coordination with the Deputy Collector of Land Reforms (DCLR).

If police stations fail to cooperate, officers were directed to submit written complaints.

Vijay Sinha told officers that if issues are not resolved at the district level, they may contact him directly, assuring complete confidentiality.

Additionally, he ordered the installation of complaint boxes in every circle office, which will be regularly monitored by departmental staff.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the impact of these reforms must be visible on the ground, ensuring that the public directly benefits.

He announced that after Makar Sankranti on January 14, the pace of review meetings would be further intensified with renewed energy.

Monthly reviews and decisive action, he said, will bring significant improvement in the functioning of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

