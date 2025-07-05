Bihar Dy CMs acknowledge lapses in industrialist Khemka’s murder case, promise swift action

Patna, July 5 Following the murder of prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka near a police station in Patna, Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has admitted to lapses in policing, assuring strict action against officers found negligent in the case.

“The incident occurred just a few meters away from the police station. Where was the Patna Police’s patrolling team? This is a serious incident, and officers found guilty of negligence will face action. We will recommend to the government the removal of such officers. The state government cannot ignore this negligence,” Sinha said, adding that there should also be an inquiry into why no concrete action was taken after a similar incident in 2018 when Gopal Khemka’s son, Gunjan Khemka, was also gunned down in Vaishali.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed the incident a “challenge for the state government” and emphasised that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government will not spare anyone involved in the murder.

“We will kill the accused even by entering their homes to ensure justice for the deceased’s family. The key is timely justice. We have instructed officials to ensure justice within 24 hours,” Choudhary claimed, denying the presence of any organised gang behind the incident while acknowledging that the crime reflected a serious law-and-order concern.

Rajesh Verma, LJP (RV) MP from Khagaria, also expressed concern, calling the murder “shocking.”

“We talk about the development of Bihar, but how will the state progress if industrialists are not safe? The murder of Gopal Khemka in an upscale location near a police station shows a complete collapse of law and order in Bihar. I urge the state government to take the strongest action against the accused,” Verma stated.

The incident has triggered a wave of concern across Bihar’s industrial community and political circles, raising fresh questions about the safety of business leaders in the state and the effectiveness of policing in even high-security areas.

