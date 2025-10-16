Bihar Dy CM’s wife, Sushila Devi, outshines him in asset declaration

Patna, Oct 16 A day after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha filed his nomination papers from the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, his election affidavit has drawn public attention, particularly to the significant difference in assets between him and his wife, Sushila Devi.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Vijay Sinha declared movable assets worth Rs 1.01 crore, including Rs 55,000 in cash, Rs 29 lakh in bank deposits, and stock investments exceeding Rs 45 lakh.

He also owns 90 grams of gold valued at about Rs 10 lakh, along with a rifle and a revolver worth Rs 77,181.

In contrast, Sushila Devi’s movable assets total Rs 2.81 crore, nearly three times her husband’s.

Her declaration includes 450 grams of gold worth Rs 49.5 lakh, an SUV valued at Rs 24 lakh, and a capital balance of Rs 1.27 crore in Shiva Enterprises, reflecting her substantial involvement in business and investment activities.

Vijay Sinha owns immovable properties worth Rs 3.20 crore across Patna, Mokama, and Pune, while Sushila Devi’s real estate holdings amount to Rs 4.59 crore. Together, the couple’s total immovable assets stand at approximately Rs 8 crore, underlining their status among Bihar’s wealthier political families.

The affidavit also lists liabilities of Rs 28.19 lakh in Sinha’s name - primarily government motor car advances and dues to private firms - and Rs 54.13 lakh in Sushila Devi’s name, largely bank loans.

Their combined debt of around Rs 82 lakh is relatively modest compared to their overall wealth.

Vijay Sinha’s income sources include agriculture, ministerial salary, rent, and bank interest, while Sushila Devi earns through business, company salary, rent, and interest income.

Both appear financially independent, reflecting diversified income streams.

Sinha also disclosed a pending income tax case involving Rs 39.14 lakh for the 2014-15 assessment year, which remains under consideration by the Income Tax Department.

Political observers believe that Vijay Sinha’s nomination signals the BJP’s confidence in retaining the Lakhisarai seat, given his stature as Deputy Chief Minister and organisational strategist.

