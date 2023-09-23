Bihar Dy Speaker claims INDIA leaders agreed upon Nitish as PM face

Patna, Sep 23 The Deputy Speaker of Bihar Assembly, Maheshwar Hazari, claimed on Saturday that the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc have agreed on projecting Nitish Kumar as its Prime Ministerial face, adding that an announcement in this regard will be made in the near future.

“Five-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has had a long political career. Being a former Union minister, he has all the qualities to become the next Prime Minister of the country. Every socialist leader wants to make Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister,” said Hazari, who on Saturday went to the CM's residence to attend a meeting held under Nitish Kumar's chair which was attended by JD-U spokespersons and officials of different wings.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD-U state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha, JD-U MLCs Neeraj Kumar, Abhishek Jha, Manjeet Singh and others were also present at the meeting.

When asked, Neeraj Kumar said that he has no knowledge about any such development.

“I know that a BJP Rajya Sabha MP had once said that Nitish Kumar is a PM material who has all the abilities to become the opposition's Prime Ministerial face. However, Nitish Kumar has already clarified several times that he is not aiming for any post,” Kumar said.

