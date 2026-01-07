Bihar earmarks two days in a week for public grievance redressal in govt offices

Patna, Jan 7 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to dedicate two working days every week — Monday and Friday — exclusively for grievance redressal of the general public across government offices in Bihar.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through a post on his official 'X' handle.

According to the Chief Minister, citizens will be able to directly meet officers concerned at their designated offices on these two days to have their grievances heard and addressed.

This arrangement will be applicable to all levels of government offices, including Gram Panchayat, Police Station, Circle, Block, Sub-division, District, Divisional, and State-level offices.

“On two working days every week (Monday and Friday), citizens will be able to meet the officers concerned at their designated workplace/office in all government offices to get their grievances addressed,” Nitish Kumar said.

He further stated that on these designated days, all officers must remain present in their offices, interact with citizens respectfully, listen to their problems with sensitivity, and ensure prompt resolution of grievances.

Referring to the Seven Resolutions-3 program, which was launched shortly after the formation of the new government on November 20, 2025, the Chief Minister said that the initiative aligns with the seventh resolution titled “Respect for All – Ease of Living.”

The objective of this resolution is to reduce the everyday difficulties faced by citizens and make governance more accessible and responsive.

“It has often been observed that when common people approach government offices with their problems, officers are not present, causing inconvenience. Keeping this in mind, this system has been introduced so that people do not face difficulties in government offices,” the Chief Minister said.

As part of the initiative, all government offices have been instructed to provide basic amenities such as seating arrangements, drinking water, and toilet facilities for visitors.

A complaint register will be maintained in each office, and a mechanism for continuous monitoring of grievances will be put in place to ensure accountability.

All officers have been directed to implement this system from January 19, 2026.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly benefit the public and lead to faster resolution of issues.

“I am confident that this initiative will prove very useful for the common citizens of the state and make their daily lives easier,” CM Kumar said, adding that citizens can submit suggestions regarding the system by January 10, 2026, through designated channels.

