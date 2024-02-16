Bihar Education Dept approves 86,476 posts in third phase of teachers’ recruitment

Patna, Feb 16 Bihar Education Department on Friday approved 86,476 teachers' posts in the third phase in Bihar, an official said.

He said that the Education Department has sent the details to the General Administration Department for approval. “After the approval, it will be sent to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for implementation,” the official said.

He said that at least 28,028 posts have been approved for class 1 to 5 while 19, 057 posts have been approved for class 6 to 8; 17,018 posts for 9 and 10; and 22,373 posts for 11 and 12 class.

The BPSC has not given any age relaxation to candidates, who were waiting for this recruitment. In the first and second phase, BPSC had given 10-year-age relaxation for women.

Many students have said as the age relaxation was not given in the third phase, they have missed out on the opportunity.

When the notification was issued, the maximum age in the unreserved category was 37 and OBC-EBC was 40-years and for SC/ST candidates was 42 years.

The same age criteria had been also been applied during the first and second phase of the recruitment drive. Later, BPSC had also given age relaxation of 10 years more in the woman category in which a large number of candidates had applied.

“We appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter and give fair chances to all candidates. BPSC Chairman must be impartial too and he must take a lenient view as our recruitment is concerned,” said Rajeshwari Singh, a resident of Rajendra Nagar.

The BPSC had issued the notification on February 3. The last date of filling the form is February 23. The examinations will be held from March 7 to 17 this year.

