Bihar education Dept has highest number of tainted officers & employees

Patna, Oct 17 The vigilance department in Bihar has issued lists of tainted officers and employees with the education department having the highest numbers.

The report of the vigilance department is based on the parameters, including the number of FIRs, charge sheets, departmental actions and other violations against the officers and employees. Accordingly, the vigilance department sends the reports to every department following which the promotion of the employees and officers are being decided.The employees and officers of every department gets promotion in the second half of every year and the vigilance department issues the lists of tainted and honest officers

The highest numbers of tainted officers are in the education department and the lowest in the fire and sports departments. Interestingly, the education department has the highest allocations of budget.

As per the vigilance list, the education department has 935 tainted officers and employees followed by 330 in Panchayati Raj department, 245 in general administration, 235 in home ministry, 190 in revenue, 130 in rural development, 128 in urban development and housing, 120 in power, 113 in water resource department, 81 in road construction, 77 in food supply, 69 in social welfare, 64 in cooperative, 56 in agriculture, 55 in building construction, 54 in rural development, 35 in SC-ST, 32 in forest, 28 in health, 28 in planning and statistic, 26 in registration, 25 in transport, 24 in animal husbandry, 24 in labour, 19 in public health engineering, 14 in finance, 12 in excise, 12 in industry, 12 in minority welfare, nine in mining, six in science and technology, six in weight and measures division, five in prison, three in bridge construction, three in sugarcane, three in vigilance, two in law, two in basic education infrastructure, one in fire brigade and one in sports department.

The Bihar government had taken the decision during the cabinet meeting on October 13. Based on the reports, the officials and employees will be given higher posts and salaries.

