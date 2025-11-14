Bihar election results: Counting continues peacefully amid tight security

Patna, Nov 14 The political contest for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections entered its decisive stage on Friday as the vote counting, which began at 8 a.m. across all polling stations in the state, steadily and peacefully advances towards an outcome.

With tight security arrangements, heavy deployment of personnel, and strict Election Commission (EC) protocols in place, the day will determine who governs Bihar for the next five years.

The day began with the counting of postal ballots, which commenced at 8 a.m., followed by the opening of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) half an hour later.

According to EC officials, the overall picture is expected to become clearer by noon.

Results for all 243 Assembly constituencies will be announced in phases to ensure a smooth and disruption-free process.

A three-tier security system has been set up at the 46 counting centres across Bihar.

The Central paramilitary forces guard the inner ring, the Bihar Military Police (BMP) manage the middle ring, and the district police handle security outside the centres. Mobile phones, calculators, cameras, and all electronic devices have been barred from the counting halls. Each counting counter is monitored by micro observers, counting supervisors, and assistants.

Inside every counting hall, 15 tables have been arranged -- 14 for EVM counting and one for special purposes under the Assistant Returning Officer. A separate table has also been designated exclusively for postal ballots.

The Commission has maintained that the entire process will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and intimidation-free environment.

A total of 243 counting observers have been deployed, one for each constituency, to oversee the process.

The district administration has implemented elaborate measures for crowd management and security.

With thousands of election officials, candidates, representatives, and security personnel present at the centres, authorities are keeping a close watch on traffic control, power supply, firefighting systems, medical assistance, and sanitation.

Special barricades have been installed to prevent crowding and avoid any untoward incidents. Security has also been tightened around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna.

Additional BMP-1 Gorkha battalions have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Surveillance around the premises has been increased, with more personnel stationed to maintain a strict security cordon.

The Election Commission confirmed that all candidates were formally informed in advance of the date, time, and venue of the counting, in accordance with the Election Rules of 1961.

Officials have been instructed to maintain absolute integrity and ensure no malpractice or irregularity occurs.

With the process underway, early trends are expected to emerge soon from various centres.

Political parties and supporters are closely tracking these early signals, which often set the tone for the outcome.

