Bihar election results: JD(U), BJP exude confidence; RJD says 'people want change'

Patna, Nov 14 Candidates across the political spectrum exuded confidence as counting for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements.

The counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Ashok Chaudhary says, "Some people have voted to reject 'Jungle Raj 2' and to bring Nitish Kumar back. We will get a clear majority."

BJP candidate from Digha, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, also said that the NDA will form a government again in Bihar.

"We will see a positive outcome because of the full support of the public," Chaurasiya told IANS.

BJP candidate from Katoria Assembly constituency, Puran Lal Tudu, said, "Our supporters have contributed wholeheartedly, and I am confident that the contributions being made are completely sincere."

Mahagathbandhan's RJD, while exuding confidence, said that Bihar has "vote for change" this time and Tejashwi Yadav will form a government.

Speaking to IANS, RJD candidate from Garkha, Surendra Ram, said, "It is absolutely clear that the people have decided that the Tejashwi government will be formed. The exit polls will be proved wrong after the results."

Candidates and their agents were permitted to monitor the security outside the inner perimeter.

The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process.

Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.

Over 70 crore voters have cast their votes to determine the fates of the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly election was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The NDA currently holds 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, HAM(S)'s 4, and two independents.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has 111 seats -- RJD with 77, Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

