Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Workers Clash at Patna Airport Over Alleged Ticket Sale

Congress workers created chaos at Patna Airport in Bihar, accusing senior party leaders of allegedly selling election tickets ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. According to reports, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Krishna Allavaru had just arrived from Delhi when an angry mob of party workers surrounded his vehicle. Although Allavaru managed to leave the scene safely, some of his supporters were reportedly attacked. Videos of the scuffle have surfaced online, showing heated exchanges and physical altercations amid media presence. The ruckus caused a major disruption in traffic around the airport area, prompting police intervention.

Congress state president Rajesh Ram, Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and senior leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were present when the situation unfolded. The sudden unrest prompted security officials to step in and restore order. As per reports, the protest was primarily led by Congress workers from the Bikram Assembly constituency, who accused state president Rajesh Ram of selling tickets. Slogans were raised, and the situation quickly turned chaotic. Meanwhile, the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) continue to struggle with unresolved seat-sharing issues within the Grand Alliance ahead of the crucial elections.

In a related development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination papers from the Raghopur Assembly seat on Wednesday, declared total assets worth approximately ₹8.1 crore in his affidavit. His movable and immovable properties collectively reflect his growing financial profile as he seeks another term in Bihar’s political arena. The Bihar Assembly elections, covering all 243 constituencies, are set to be held in two phases—on November 6 and November 11—with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14, 2025.