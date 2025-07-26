Bihar elections: Congress forms committee to select candidates, Ajay Maken to lead panel

Patna, July 26 With the Bihar Assembly elections drawing near, the Congress party has initiated the process for the selection of candidates by announcing an 11-member Screening Committee for the state.

Congress senior leader Ajay Maken has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

The move signals a structured and centralised approach by the party in finalising its candidates, aiming to field strong contenders and avoid internal factionalism.

The committee comprises prominent party leaders and youth representatives, including Parineeti Shinde, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kunal Chaudhary as core members of the screening committee.

In addition to the core members, seven ex-officio members have also been named: Krishna Allavaru, AICC Bihar in-charge, Rajesh Ram, State President of Bihar Congress, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Leader of Legislative Party, Assembly, Madan Mohan Jha, Leader of Legislative Party, Legislative Council, Devendra Yadav, Shahnawaz Alam, and Sushil Kumar Pasi AICC Secretary.

The screening committee will collect feedback from every Assembly constituency and shortlist 4-5 potential candidates from each.

These shortlisted names will be sent to the party high command. The final decision on candidates will be made by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress.

Party sources said the objective is to ensure winnability, social representation, and local popularity in the final selection process.

With the Bihar Assembly elections expected in October-November 2025, the Congress, which is part of the opposition Mahagathbandhan, is stepping up its preparations.

The party hopes to regain ground in a state where its electoral presence has significantly diminished over the years.

The formation of the screening committee marks a critical step in the party's strategy to present a united and competitive front, particularly as alliance dynamics and ticket-sharing negotiations with RJD and Left parties are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the grand old party contested on 70 seats but managed to win only 19 seats.

