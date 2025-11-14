Bihar endorsed PM Modi's development politics: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Nov 14 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy hailed the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, describing it as a "resounding mandate for the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and a clear signal that the people of Bihar have endorsed the politics of development.

Calling the verdict historic, Kumaraswamy said the people of Bihar have once again placed their trust in Prime Minister Modi's development-centric model of governance, proving that progress and stability remain top priorities for the electorate.

He emphasised that the mandate reflects the people's desire for long-term growth and their rejection of divisive politics.

"The people of Bihar have voted for development, stability, and long-term progress. They have rejected divisive narratives and chosen a constructive, future-oriented path," he stated.

Highlighting the teamwork and collective strength that powered the NDA's victory, Kumaraswamy applauded senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, senior leaders Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, saying that each of them worked with a unified mission: Bihar's development.

Kumaraswamy noted that the people have rewarded the NDA government's persistent efforts in infrastructure expansion, welfare schemes, youth empowerment, and social justice, all of which have improved the state's development trajectory.

He added that this verdict reaffirms Bihar's alignment with the NDA's broader roadmap for a Viksit Bharat and strengthens the nation's march toward a developed and self-reliant India under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"As a partner in the NDA, I congratulate the people of Bihar for choosing good governance over empty rhetoric," he said, affirming that the coalition will continue to work with honesty and commitment.

Kumaraswamy also extended heartfelt appreciation to the NDA's grassroots workers.

"My congratulations to every NDA worker who carried the message of development to every home. Their dedication and sincerity have made this victory possible," he said.

He concluded by asserting that this sweeping mandate strengthens the NDA's resolve to ensure that development reaches every citizen, both at the Centre and across all states.

