Bihar: EOU issues advisory for 70th combined PT examination of BPSC

Patna, De 9 The Bihar Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) has issued a crucial advisory regarding the 70th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination scheduled by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for December 13.

The advisory aims to counter misinformation and caution candidates against potential fraud, paper leaks and disruptions.

The EOU has confirmed that the exam is proceeding as planned and dismissed rumours of its cancellation circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and X.

“Cyber fraudsters and anti-social elements may attempt to spread misinformation or disrupt the examination process. There is a possibility of fraudulent activities, including scams involving fake promises of leaked question papers, answer keys, or job guarantees in exchange for money,” an official said.

EOU asked candidates to avoid engaging with or believing in unverified claims about the exam on social media or through unsolicited calls and messages.

It also asked the candidates to be vigilant against scams promising unfair advantages in the examination process.

“Candidates are advised to rely solely on official notifications and communications from the BPSC. Any suspicious activity or rumours should be reported to authorities immediately,” it said.

The Bihar Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) has issued additional guidelines to ensure the safety and security of candidates.

“If you receive fake calls, emails, or social media messages offering leaked question papers or answer keys in exchange for money, do not engage. EOU also asks candidates to immediately inform the nearest police station or cyber police station,” the official said.

He further advised candidates to avoid forwarding rumours or unverified messages related to the examination in groups or on social media platforms.

EOU has also released a call and Whatsapp number 8544428404 and email spcyber-bih@gov.in and cybercell-bih@nic.in apart from the Cyber Fraud Helpline number 1930.

“Authorities will investigate any reported incidents promptly, ensuring that offenders face consequences. Candidates should rely exclusively on official BPSC communication for updates and avoid engaging in discussions fueled by rumours or misinformation,” EOU said.

