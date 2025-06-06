Bihar: Ex-Lover Strangles 19-Year-Old Girl to Death in Bhagalpur; Accused Arrested

The body of 19-year-old Aarti Kumari was discovered in a cornfield near Sadhuwa Dhala, under the jurisdiction of Rangra police station, in a shocking incident that has come to light. Naugachhia SP Prerna Kumar confirmed that the victim's former lover, identified as Prince Kumar, strangled her to death.

Upon the discovery of the body, police from multiple stations were immediately deployed to the scene to secure the area and initiate an investigation. During the preliminary probe, the accused, Prince Kumar, was identified as the perpetrator in this murder case. Further investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Aarti Kumari is ongoing.