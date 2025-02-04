Bihar: Excise Department Officer Dies, Four Others Injured in Accident Near Bansitikar Mod in Bhagalpur

One Excise Department was dead, and four others were injured in an accident in the Bhagalpur district in Bihar in the early hours of Tuesday, February 5. According to the information, the injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital, Mayaganj.

Visuals from the Accident Spot

Bhagalpur, Bihar: A road accident occurred near Bansitikar Mod on the bypass. A Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Excise Department met with an accident. One officer died on the spot and four others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital, Mayaganj pic.twitter.com/RNiTek0VHg — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

The accident took place near Bansitikar Mod on the bypass when a Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Excise Department met with an accident. More details are awaited.