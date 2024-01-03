Bihar Excise Dept's sniffer dog handler brutally assaulted by liquor mafias

Patna, Jan 3 The handler of a sniffer dog of the Excise Department was brutally assaulted by alleged liquor mafias in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday.

Subham Kumar, the victim, has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram and his condition is critical.

The victim was on his way to the department's office in Mokar village. "He was on the way to Mokar when some unidentified men who are suspected to be liquor mafias attacked him. They brutally assaulted him and fled from the spot. The victim somehow reached the hospital and also informed senior officers about the incident," said an officer of the department.

"We have taken the victim's statement and registered an FIR of attempt to murder at Agrer police station in the district. Efforts are on to identify the accused," he said.

The Excise Department along with the local police conducts raids at several places to find liquor with the help of sniffer dogs.

Kumar, a native of Naubatpur in Patna district, had traced many liquor consignments in the past with the help of the sniffer dog. It is suspected that liquor mafias identified him and attacked him while he was on his way to the office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor