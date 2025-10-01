Bihar: Extremely Backward communities taking up entrepreneurship, writing their destiny

Patna, Oct 1 The Chief Minister's Extremely Backward Entrepreneurship Scheme has opened new doors of employment and entrepreneurship for the youth in Bihar’s West Champaran district and is providing them with umpteen employment opportunities for self-reliance.

In the Bagha district, the youth are starting small enterprises under the scheme and also realising their dreams. Many of these recently launched enterprises are also providing employment opportunities to those around them.

The scheme has become a strong foundation for social and economic change, accelerating development at the local level.

Shailesh Kumar, a local resident, described the scheme as a boon for the poor and weaker class.

He said, "The Chief Minister's Extremely Backward Entrepreneurship Scheme has transformed my life. With the assistance received under this scheme, my business is running smoothly. I have employed four people, and together we are earning well."

He further said, "I express my gratitude to the Modi government for initiating a scheme that not only made me self-reliant but also opened up employment opportunities for those who worked with me."

Shailesh Kumar is not alone; there are many from the poor and marginalised class who earlier struggled with financial constraints and lack of opportunities, but are running their own businesses.

This initiative has instilled new hope among them. The success story is not just limited to Bagha but is prevalent throughout Bihar, adding strength to the local economy and also empowering community development.

The enterprises started by the beneficiaries have not only scaled up local incomes but also opened up new avenues of employment for others.

Launched in 2022, the scheme aims to encourage entrepreneurship and economically empower people from the extremely backward community. Beneficiaries are provided financial assistance, training, and technical guidance to successfully establish and operate their businesses.

