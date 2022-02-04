Bihar: Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping daughter, impregnating her

A court in Gaya, Bihar, has sentenced a father to life imprisonment for defaming father-daughter elationship. It was revealed that the man had sexually abused his own minor daughter. The Gaya court heard the case through video conferencing on Thursday and convicted the accused. The accused father had been abusing his minor daughter for years. The whole affair came to light when the girl became pregnant. Shockingly, the girl had also done abortion.

This incident, which has tarnished the sacred relationship between father and daughter, dates back to July 2020. Accused Surendra Paswan was abusing his own minor daughter. The abuse went on for a year and the girl also had to abort a child when she became pregnant. The case came to light when the victim and her mother reported the matter to the police. Police later arrested the accused. Special Judge of the Civil Court ADJ Seven Neeraj Kumar heard the case through video conferencing. Following the available evidence and the testimony of witnesses, the convicted father was sentenced to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 35,000 has also been imposed on the culprit.