Bihar: Final year girl students accuse juniors of filming their videos

Patna, Aug 6 The final year girl students of an engineering college in Bihar's Siwan have accused junior girl students of shooting their videos and uploading them on social media.

The final year students even sat on a dharna inside the campus to lodge their protest. The situation reached such an extent that the area SDPO and the SHO of Mufassil police station reached the campus and assured the protesting students of taking action in the matter.

The final year students claimed that they stay on the second floor of the hostel while the juniors stay on the third floor.

They accused their juniors of filming their videos/clicking pictures when they came out of the washroom, and uploading them on social media. They also claimed that this has been going on for quite some time now.

“We have received complaints from the final year students and we have assured them of conducting an inquiry into the matter,” said Ram Babu Baitha, the SDPO of Sadar range, Siwan.

“We have learnt about final year students complaining about their juniors. We will get a reaction from the warden of the hostel, who's currently on leave. As soon as she joins duty, action will be initiated in this matter,” said Suryakant Singh, principal of the college.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor