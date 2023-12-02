Bihar Finance Minister calls upon NRIs to bring investments in state

Patna, Dec 2 Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday assured NRIs of the complete support of the state government if they would bring investment in the state.

While addressing a three days NRI Summit in Patna, Chaudhary said that people from Bihar have been playing an important role in the development of various states of India as well as the countries they are living in.

He urged them to join hands for the development of their own state.

Chaudhary called upon the industry leaders, experts, and professionals who have gathered from various countries including the US, Australia, Sweden, Japan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia to brainstorm and come up with strong recommendations to make a better Bihar.

“It is great to have experts from various fields and from different parts of the world at one platform with the sole aim to speed-up the momentum of state's growth. We expect that you will brainstorm for the next three days and come up with the recommendations that can help to achieve the desired results. I assure you that the government will do everything possible to achieve this,” Chaudhary said.

Mangla Rai, Advisor to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former DG of ICAR said that Bihar’s greatest asset is its human resources.“Bihar lost its mineral rich part when the state was divided over two decades ago. But the state has two rich resources that will guide it to compete with other states soon. Knowledge and water are your biggest resources. Use the human resources properly to achieve success,” Rai said.

“The state government has adopted a roadmap to develop dairy and food technology. However, the government alone can’t achieve it. I appeal to all NRIs to accelerate the momentum of growth by participating in the government’s efforts and setting up food processing and packaging units to strengthen the agriculture industry," he added.

