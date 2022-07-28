Bihar: FIR filed against Bajrang Dal activist for 'communal tension'

Patna, July 28 Vaishali police of Bihar registered an FIR against Aryan Singh, district president of Bajrang Dal, on Thursday for allegedly trying to provoke 'communal tension' in the society.

Aryan Singh is facing the charge of brutally assaulting six persons who posed as saints with 'Basaha' bull begging in the localities of Hajipur three days ago.

Aryan Singh along with his supporters managed to nab those persons and brutally assaulted them. They also made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. They later handed over them (Muslim youths) to Town Police Station.

Keeping this in view, Raghav Dayal, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Vaishali (Sadar) said: "We have learnt that some persons were nabbed from the Kadam Ghat and brutally assaulted by a group of people. A video of this incident also went viral on social media. We have registered an FIR against one person and further investigation is underway."

"The investigation is currently underway to find whether they are Rohingya Muslims or not," he said.

The Vaishali police called Aryan Singh for questioning in the Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, Aryan Singh uploaded a video statement on social media claiming that he and his supporters have not done anything wrong.

"They are Rohingya Muslims and posed as saints to create trouble in the pious month of Sawan. We have just beaten them to find out the truth but they (Muslim community) are openly slitting throats," Singh said in the video statement.

"We have got the training on how to teach a lesson. If needed, we will do the needful according to the situation," Singh said.

The arrested Muslim youths however claimed that they were just begging in the locality to earn money, hence, they changed the get-up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor