Bihar: Fire breaks out at community hall in Patna

A massive fire broke out at a community hall in Patna late on Monday night.

As per the information, the fire broke out at Raja Utsav Community Hall near Ashok Nagar road.

The fire was noticed by locals of the area, who in turn alerted the fire department, fire department officials said.

Following the information, four fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation.

Further details were awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor