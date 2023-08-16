Bihar: Fire in oil tanker of goods train triggers panic

Patna, Aug 16 A fire broke out in the oil tanker of a running goods train in Bihar's Jamalpur district on Wednesday, triggering panic in the Jamalpur railway station.

Fortunately, fire officials arrived at the railway station in time and managed to douse the flames coming out of the BTPN wagon tanker.

The fire was spotted by two railway employees -- Sharwan Kumar and Daya Shankar -- who immediately raised an alarm and informed the driver and guard to stop the train. The RPF officials swung into action and evacuated platform No. 1 to avoid casualties in case of a mishap.

The railway officials immediately called the fire brigade officials who came soon and doused the flames using foam in around half-an-hour.

“We received information about a fire in the wagon tanker of a goods train. A team of 12 fire fighters reached the spot with necessary equipment and doused the flames. We also detached the rest of the train from the affected wagon tanker to avoid any mishap,” said Shivraj Kumar, a fire official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor