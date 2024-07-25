Bihar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Car Workshop in Patna (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2024 01:08 PM

A massive fire broke out at a car workshop in Danapur on Wednesday, but firefighters quickly brought it under control. Firefighters received a call about the blaze and responded with over 20 fire engines. No injuries were immediately reported.

DIG (Fire) Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary says, "On receiving information about the fire, the fire department took immediate action. 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags :biharFire AccidentViral videopatna