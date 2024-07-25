Bihar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Car Workshop in Patna (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2024 01:08 PM2024-07-25T13:08:45+5:302024-07-25T13:09:24+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a car workshop in Danapur on Wednesday, but firefighters quickly brought it under ...
A massive fire broke out at a car workshop in Danapur on Wednesday, but firefighters quickly brought it under control. Firefighters received a call about the blaze and responded with over 20 fire engines. No injuries were immediately reported.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Fire broke out in a car workshop in Danapur. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/yQfFxpanar— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
DIG (Fire) Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary says, "On receiving information about the fire, the fire department took immediate action. 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control."
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: DIG (Fire) Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary says, "On receiving information about the fire, the fire department took immediate action. 20-25 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control..." https://t.co/fvMKY8u0Mypic.twitter.com/zDCb65Uqpj— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024
The cause of the fire is under investigation.Open in app