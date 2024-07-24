Bihar Firing: Assailants Open Fire at Court Premises in Gaya, Police Constable Injured

A shocking incident took place today at the Sherghati Court premises in Gaya district where an accused, Photo Khan, was injured in a firing incident. The incident occurred when Khan was being brought to court for a hearing in the Anwar Khan murder case. "As per the preliminary info, the accused has been shot. One of our Police Constables has also been shot," City SP Prerna Kumari said.

Bihar: An incident of firing reported at Sherghati Court premises in Gaya. Details awaited.



City SP Prerna Kumari says, "As per the preliminary info, the accused has been shot. One of our Police Constables has also been shot." — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

According to regional media reports, five assailants arrived at the court premises on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately. Khan was struck by two bullets, while a policeman was also injured in the attack. The prompt action of the court security personnel resulted in the apprehension of one of the assailants. Three empty bullet casings were recovered from the scene, and the FSL team was called in for further investigation. The Sherghati ASP is currently investigating the case.

It is suspected that the attack was carried out with the intention of killing Khan. Both Khan and the injured policeman have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.