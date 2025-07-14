Bihar Firing incident: Two Youths Shot Near Durga Temple in Lohia Nagar, Police Probe On

A firing incident took place in Bengusarai on Monday 14 July 2025 after two youths were shot near the Durga temple under the jurisdiction of Lohia Nagar police station. As per the police report the incident which occurred around 11 AM, led to panic in the area, prompting an immediate response from the local police.

On the firing incident, SP Manish says, "Around 11 AM, it came to light that two youths were shot near Durga Temple under the Lohia Nagar police station area. The police team is taking action. Both have been admitted to Sadar Hospital. Investigation is ongoing on all aspects... "

"Prima facie, the matter appears to be related to a mutual dispute... CCTV footage is also being checked ..." SP told repoters.