Bihar: First-time minister Shreyasi Singh assumes charge of IT and Sports departments

Patna, Nov 22 After the allocation of portfolios in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s new government in Bihar, ministers have gradually begun taking charge of their respective departments.

In this sequence, first-time minister Shreyasi Singh has officially assumed her duties.

She has been entrusted with two key portfolios, Information Technology and Sports.

While taking charge, Shreyasi Singh said she was grateful for the trust placed in her by the top leadership of the BJP and the NDA.

At the same time, she acknowledged the significance of her new departments.

“This is a favourite department of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. We assure that we will work with full dedication. Every responsibility is a challenge, but we are not afraid of challenges—we know how to face them boldly,” she said.

A distinguished sportsperson herself, Shreyasi noted that her background gives her a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by athletes and the sports ecosystem.

The first-time minister said she would prepare a detailed blueprint to address issues in the department and improve facilities for Bihar’s athletes.

“In the coming days, better arrangements will be ensured for sportspersons in the state,” she added.

Shreyasi Singh’s rise in politics has been remarkable. Hailing from Gidhaur in Jamui district, she comes from a family with deep roots in both politics and sports.

She is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, while her mother, Putul Kumari, served as a Member of Parliament.

Her grandfather, Kumar Surendra Singh, was President of the National Rifle Association of India.

Shreyasi has earned national and international acclaim in shooting, particularly in the double trap event.

Her achievements include a gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, a silver medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Asian Games, a recipient of the Arjuna Award, the first shooter from Bihar to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and a recent gold medal at the 61st National Shooting Championship.

Her political journey began in 2020 when she joined the BJP, marking the start of her transition from sports to public life.

