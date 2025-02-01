Bihar: Five Nepalese killed, four injured in Muzaffarpur road accident

Patna, Feb 1 Five individuals, all residents of Nepal, lost their lives while four others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident on Saturday when their vehicle overturned while trying to avoid a bike rider.

The accident took place in Muzaffarpur as the victims were returning to Nepal from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with distressing screams echoing from the crash site. The impact was severe, as the Scorpio SUV flipped over five times, leaving all passengers badly injured.

Local authorities, including Rural SP Vidya Sagar, City SP Vishwajit Dayal, and the SDM, along with police from multiple stations, rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.

“Five persons lost their lives on the spot while we have rescued four others from the vehicle. They were promptly transported to Shri Krishna Memorial Medical College (SKMCH) for treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical,” Vidya Sagar said.

“We are making efforts to identify the victims. Preliminary investigation reveals that they belong to Nepal. We have informed the Nepalese authority about the accident. We are also trying to contact the family members of the victims. The post-mortem of the deceased will take place in the presence of the deceased family members,” he said.

He added that the hospital administration is actively providing medical care to the victims, while the damaged vehicle has been cleared from the road to restore traffic movement.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Further updates on the condition of the injured are awaited.

On January 30, three persons were killed and one other seriously injured in a collision between two bikes in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident occurred near the Pratappur turn in the Bandeya police station area of Goh block.

In another road accident on January 30, a bus-truck collision on National Highway 31 in Bihar’s Purnea district left two passengers killed and around a dozen passengers injured.

