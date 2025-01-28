Bihar: Five youths arrested for inappropriately holding Tricolor

Patna, Jan 28 The Madhubani Police in Bihar arrested five individuals on Tuesday for inappropriately holding the Tricolour during a bike rally held on Republic Day, January 26.

The accused, part of a group of 40-45 youths on 20 motorcycles, were seen inappropriately holding the Tricolour during the celebration at the grounds of Khopa College.

The accused also allegedly fired some rounds of bullets while holding the Tricolour. The incident gained attention after a video of the event went viral, showing some of the youths behaving inappropriately with the Tricolour, including placing it on the ground.

Acting swiftly, the police of Phulparas police station launched an investigation and arrested five accused individuals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Om Prakash Yadav, resident of Mahulia Uttarawari Tola, Phulparas; Dinesh Kumar Sahu, resident of Araria Sangram, Madhubani; Subham Yadav, arrested from his maternal grandfather's house in Hulas Patti, Phulparas; Pankaj Yadav, resident of Navtol, Phulparas; and Vishnudev Yadav also a resident of Navtol, Phulparas.

During the arrests, the police recovered one country-made Katta, two live cartridges and four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that some participants in the rally were carrying illegal weapons, further raising concerns. Madhubani SP and Phulparas police are continuing the investigation to identify other individuals involved in the incident. Strict action has been assured against those found guilty of disrespecting the national flag and violating the law.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of arms act in Phulparas police station and the investigation is underway to identify other accused involved in this case. The viral videos were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed investigation. We have also seized their mobile phones and they are also submitted before FSL to extract deleted videos. The firearm and two live cartridges belong to Subham Yadav. We are interrogating him to determine how he obtained the weapon,” said an official spokesperson of Madhubani police.

