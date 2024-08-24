Bihar Flood: Chief Engineer Swept Away by Ganga River While Inspecting Collapsed Embankment in Bhagalpur, Rescued (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 04:43 PM2024-08-24T16:43:04+5:302024-08-24T16:45:23+5:30
Anwar Jameel, Katihar's Chief Engineer was swept away by the Ganga River while inspecting a collapsed embankment in Bhagalpur. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, rescuing the official, who is now safe.
Watch the video here:
Bihar: While inspecting a collapsed embankment in Bhagalpur, Katihar's Chief Engineer was swept away by the Ganga River. The SDRF team quickly rescued him, and he is safe pic.twitter.com/3sFj7bJRIE— IANS (@ians_india) August 24, 2024
