Bihar Flood: Chief Engineer Swept Away by Ganga River While Inspecting Collapsed Embankment in Bhagalpur, Rescued (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 04:43 PM2024-08-24T16:43:04+5:302024-08-24T16:45:23+5:30

Anwar Jameel, Katihar's Chief Engineer was swept away by the Ganga River while inspecting a collapsed embankment in Bhagalpur.

Anwar Jameel, Katihar's Chief Engineer was swept away by the Ganga River while inspecting a collapsed embankment in Bhagalpur. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, rescuing the official, who is now safe.

Tags :Bihar FloodsGanga RiverViral videoNational news