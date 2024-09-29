Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Sep 29 The flood situation has become severe in 13 districts of Bihar, including Saharsa, Supaul, East Champaran, West Champaran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.

While speaking with IANS, BJP's National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain stated that the government is keeping a close watch on the entire situation.

Shahnawaz Hussain mentioned that in Bihar, for the first time in 55 years, so much water has been released from the Koshi Barrage into Supaul due to heavy rainfall in Nepal.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "This release of water is being closely monitored by the government, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally overseeing the situation. However, the threat of flooding remains high."

"The water from Supaul and Saharsa flows into the Koshi River, which then meets the Ganga River. Once this water reaches the Ganga, it significantly affects the villages along the riverbanks. There was already high water level in the Ganga, causing flooding from Buxar to Bhagalpur. The rising water from the Koshi River poses a serious risk to many areas," he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange alert' for heavy rainfall in several districts of the state.

According to the Water Resources Department, a significant amount of water has been released from Nepal, leading to a high alert in these districts. Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal and the northern parts of the state, the water levels in various rivers, including Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati, Koshi, and Mahananda, are rising rapidly.

The situation is alarming as the water continues to rise in the rivers, increasing the risk of flooding in the affected areas.

The government is taking necessary precautions and measures to address the crisis. Local authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety guidelines.

Relief efforts are being organised to help those affected by the floods, and the government is working to ensure that proper assistance reaches the victims.

The situation in Bihar highlights the need for robust flood management systems and timely interventions to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters in the future.

As the water levels rise, the focus remains on safeguarding the lives and properties of the people living in these vulnerable regions.

