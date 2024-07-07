Bihar: Flood threat looms over West Champaran, Gopalganj

Patna July 7 The situation in West Champaran and Gopalganj districts is quite concerning due to the heavy rainfall in Nepal, which has led to a significant increase in the water levels of river Gandak.

The heavy rainfall in Nepal has caused Narayani (also known as Gandaki) river's water level to rise to 5.71 cusecs at Dev Ghat in Nepal, so water is released from there. It has subsequently affected the Gandak. As a result, the Water Resource Department discharged 4.28 lakh cusecs water from Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage on Saturday night.

The increased water levels have led to water entering Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve, threatening both human populations and wildlife.

The water has entered the Bairagi and Sonbarsa Panchayat areas as well, prompting authorities to advise residents to move to safer locations.

“We have released 4.28 lakh cusecs of water from the Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage due to the sudden rise in water levels. All 36 gates of the barrage were opened to manage the water pressure,” said Nawal Kishore Bharti, Superintendent Engineer of Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage.

“The Water Resource Department and district administrations are on high alert. We are monitoring embankments and using loudspeakers to warn residents and guide them to go to higher places,” Bharti said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the districts of Madhubani, Supaul, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Araria in north Bihar, which could exacerbate the flood threat.

Authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and ensure the safety of both the human and animal populations in the affected areas.

