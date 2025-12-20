Bihar: Former police officer found guilty of accepting gifts from mafia at farewell

Patna, Dec 20 Former Bikram Police Station SHO Vinod Kumar in Patna has been found guilty in an internal investigation for accepting gifts during his farewell ceremony from individuals allegedly linked to sand and liquor mafias, as well as other persons with criminal backgrounds.

Departmental action is now set to be initiated against him.

The matter came to light after a social media post alleged that Vinod Kumar, while serving as Bikram SHO, accepted gifts at his farewell ceremony from liquor and sand mafias and individuals whose properties were under confiscation proceedings.

Taking suo motu cognisance, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the City Superintendent of Police (West), Patna, ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

The investigation was completed within 24 hours, and the preliminary report found the allegations to be substantiated.

According to the findings, Vinod Kumar violated Rule 14 of the Bihar Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1976, which governs the acceptance of gifts by government officials.

The inquiry revealed that he failed to obtain the mandatory approval for accepting gifts during the farewell ceremony.

Additionally, the investigation found that Vinod Kumar violated Rule 15 of the Bihar Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1976, which requires prior government permission for organising a farewell ceremony for officers holding responsible positions such as a Station House Officer (SHO).

The farewell ceremony was allegedly organised without obtaining the required approval.

The inquiry further revealed that individuals with criminal backgrounds were present at the farewell ceremony, a matter considered serious by the police administration.

Officials noted that such conduct goes against the principles of community policing and undermines public confidence in the police force.

Based on these findings, Bhanu Pratap Singh has issued a show-cause notice to Vinod Kumar.

The gifts received during the ceremony will be separately assessed and valued, and a recommendation for further departmental action has been forwarded to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna.

The police department clarified that accepting gifts, violating conduct rules, and maintaining proximity with individuals having criminal antecedents a serious offences for any government official.

Such actions not only breach service rules but also adversely affect the credibility and image of the police administration.

The matter has now been placed before the SSP, Patna, for appropriate disciplinary action as per departmental norms.

