Bihar: Four youth drown in Begusarai’s Budhi Gandak River

Patna, June 18 A tragic incident unfolded in Begusarai district on Wednesday as four youths drowned in the Budhi Gandak river near Nurullahpur village under Khodawandpur police station.

According to an official, the victims were among a group of eight who were bathing in the river when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said that the group, unaware of the depth of the water, got caught in a current while trying to save one another.

As panic spread, eight people began drowning, but local villagers managed to rescue four in time.

Unfortunately, four others could not be saved. The local villagers informed the SDRF and the district police about the tragic incident. A team of SDRF fished out their bodies from the river after hours of effort.

The deceased have been identified as Nitish Kumar (14), son of Ram Shobhit Das, Abhishek Kumar (18) and Avinash Kumar (19), twin sons of Chandsi Das and Roshan Kumar (12), son of Kallar Das.

All were residents of Nurullahpur village. The sudden and tragic loss has plunged the village into deep mourning.

Grief-stricken family members and shocked villagers gathered at the scene as news spread.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Khodawandpur police station reached the spot and took the bodies into custody for post-mortem.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The entire village is in a state of silence and shock. The fact that most of the deceased were teenagers and included two brothers has intensified the community’s sorrow.

Local authorities have appealed to families to be cautious while letting children and teenagers bathe in rivers, especially during the monsoon season when water levels and currents can be unpredictable.

Earlier on May 18 this year, three young men drowned in the Ganga river near Malahi Diara in Patna after being swept away by strong currents while bathing.

