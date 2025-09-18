Bihar: Furniture Showroom Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted in Nalanda Blaze (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday night, September 17. The blaze erupted at the Assam Furniture store located in the Badi Pahadi area and spread to other shops nearby. According to reports, the blaze also engulfed the State Bank of India (SBI) branch adjacent to it and several shops and houses nearby.

Panicked and chaos erupted among residents in the area as flames and clouds of smoke filled the skies. After receiving the information, at least four fire brigades arrived at the spot. The blaze was brought under control after about three hours of effort by firefighters.

Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Showroom in Nalanda

VIDEO | Bihar: Goods worth lakhs and a car were gutted in fire that broke out in a furniture showroom in Nalanda late last night.



Cars parked inside the shop had also been burned to ashes. The fire also triggered a gas cylinder blast, after which property worth approximately 35 to 40 lakh rupees was destroyed in the accident. Shop owner Santosh Kumar said the fire appears to have started during a havan (sacred fire) performed during Vishwakarma Puja. He had closed the shop that night and returned home. Initial suspicions are that a spark from the havan ignited the fire, which gradually spread.