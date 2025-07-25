Bihar: Gang arrested for cheating in the name of govt scheme, property worth crores recovered

Chapra, July 24 In a major crackdown, Jalalpur police in Bihar's Chapra on Friday arrested two individuals involved in a gang accused of cheating people under the guise of a government scheme.

The gang allegedly defrauded women by posing as members of an NGO and promising benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The arrests were made following a tip-off that during photo collection for the housing scheme, women were being asked to remove their jewellery, raising suspicions. Acting swiftly, Jalalpur police raided a village in the area and detained two suspects for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused - who are siblings - confessed to being part of a cheating and fraud gang. They revealed that they impersonated NGO workers and lured women by promising approval of PMAY benefits and loans. Under the pretext of taking their photographs to verify their poverty status, they convinced the victims to remove their jewellery. Once they got an opportunity, they fled with the valuables.

The duo admitted to committing similar crimes in multiple police station jurisdictions, including: Jalalpur Police Station (Case No. 67/25 and 101/25), Avatarnagar Police Station (Case No. 130/25), Madhaura Police Station (Case No. 489/25), and Gadkha Police Station (Case No. 411/28).

Following this confession, a special police team was formed, leading to a series of raids. The operation resulted in the recovery of 808.31 grams of gold jewellery, 1060.10 grams of silver jewellery, and Rs 53.30 lakh in cash - assets accumulated through their criminal activities.

All seized property falls under the category of illegal assets acquired through criminal activity and is subject to confiscation under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has taken cognisance, and proceedings for confiscation have begun.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, sons of Shivnath Ram, and residents of Nakash Chowk, Vaishali district, have been formally arrested, and further legal action is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Saran, Kumar Ashish, praised the investigation team and confirmed they would be rewarded for their efforts. He also appealed to the public: "I urge all mothers, sisters, and citizens to remain cautious. Do not fall into the trap of such gangs. If you encounter such individuals, immediately inform the local police or dial 112. Stay alert, stay safe."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor