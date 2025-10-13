Bihar gears up for high-octane political sprint; HM Shah on 3-day whirlwind tour for nomination blitz

New Delhi/Patna, Oct 13 The political pulse of Bihar is set to quicken as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rolls out an intensive four-day nomination campaign from October 15 to 18, transforming the state into a mosaic of rallies, strategy sessions, and high-profile visits.

At the centre of this whirlwind is Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will embark on a three-day visit from October 16 to 18, energising the party base and sharpening the NDA’s electoral strategy.

This is not just another round of nominations -- it is a full-scale mobilisation.

Bihar has been strategically divided into zones, with senior NDA leaders deployed across districts to oversee nominations and galvanise local support.

The choreography is deliberate; each district will host its own political spectacle, with heavyweight leaders anchoring the events.

More than a dozen Chief Ministers from across India and several Union Ministers are expected to descend on Bihar, lending national heft to the state-level campaign.

Their presence signals the NDA’s intent to make a statement -- not just in numbers, but in unity and coordination. Behind the scenes, a detailed roadmap has been drawn up.

The NDA’s campaign machinery is in full gear, synchronising logistics, messaging, and outreach. From nomination rallies to closed-door strategy meetings, every moment of these four days is accounted for.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s itinerary is particularly significant.

Known for his electoral acumen, his meetings with Bihar BJP leaders are expected to shape the contours of the alliance’s campaign narrative.

His speeches at nomination rallies will likely set the tone for the weeks ahead, blending national themes with local resonance.

As Bihar braces for this political sprint, the NDA’s nomination drive is more than a procedural step -- it is a declaration of momentum. With high-voltage rallies, strategic planning, and a parade of political heavyweights, the alliance is signalling its readiness to contest not just seats, but the public imagination.

The countdown has begun. Bihar is about to witness politics in motion -- fast, focused, and fiercely coordinated.

