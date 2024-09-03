Bihar: Girl Dies, Nine Students Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water at School in Nalanda

A incident occurred in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, where a girl passed away and at least nine students fell ill after reportedly drinking contaminated water, according to an official statement. The Nalanda district administration clarified that the deceased was not a student of the school; she had visited the institution to meet her friends.

Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar told PTI, "that some students complained of vomiting and stomach ache after drinking water from the RO system installed in the school premises on Monday. They were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where one girl, who was not a student of the school, died during treatment. Conditions of nine students are improving".

The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Nalanda district. According to the DM, initial investigations suggest that the students may have fallen ill after drinking water from the school's RO system, which was reportedly not maintained properly. Water samples have been sent for scientific analysis. The district administration has ordered an FIR against the school warden, who has been suspended for negligence. The DM also mentioned that police have sent the deceased's viscera samples for chemical testing.

