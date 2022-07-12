Bihar: Girl gets gang-rape by three men

Samastipur: In Bihar's Samastipur, a major incident has come to light. The incident took place late on Monday evening in a village within the limits of Vibhutipur police station in Rosda sub-division of the district. Vidhani a young girl who was a sales girl in a shop was gang raped.

It is said that the girl was working in a cloth shop in the market and was returning home as usual. On the way, in a secluded place, three young men forcibly picked her up and took her to a lychee orchard, where three young men took turns raping her. The girl's condition has deteriorated after the incident. Somehow she reached home and informed her father and other relatives about the incident.

The accused youth was caught by the people around them after the incident, but before the police arrived, the villagers forcibly released the accused and threatened to kill the victim's family members. The girl was rushed by her relatives to Vibhutipur Primary Health Center in critical condition, where doctors referred her to the hospital as her condition was critical. He was first admitted to the emergency ward here. After some improvement in her condition, she was shifted to the women's ward of the hospital.

After getting information about the incident, Vibhutipur police has started investigation into the matter. Police have arrested one accused in the case. The raid is on for the arrest of the other accused. The police have registered the victim's statement at the Samastipur hospital and three persons have been charged in the case.