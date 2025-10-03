Bihar government approves land acquisition for two airports

Patna, Oct 3 Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet on Friday approved a series of major decisions aimed at boosting Bihar’s air connectivity and electoral infrastructure.

In a significant step, the cabinet granted administrative approval for land acquisition and compensation for two key airport projects in Saharsa and Bhagalpur.

For Saharsa Airport, an additional 1,208.891 acres of land will be acquired to expand the runway.

The government has sanctioned a compensation package worth Rs 147.76 crore, paving the way for passenger services in the Mithila region.

Long demanded by locals, the expansion is expected to transform Saharsa into a hub for commerce and tourism.

For Bhagalpur Greenfield Airport, located in the Sultanganj zone, the cabinet approved the acquisition of 931 acres of land with compensation of Rs 472.72 crore.

As a greenfield project, the airport will be built from scratch, emerging as a major air hub for Bhagalpur and the surrounding districts.

Both projects form part of Bihar’s broader strategy to strengthen regional air connectivity under the UDAN scheme, following the successful operationalisation of Darbhanga, Purnea Airports and ongoing work at Bihta Civil Enclave near Patna.

In another crucial decision, the cabinet approved the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the 2026 Panchayat General Elections.

Funds amounting to Rs 208.27 crore have been sanctioned for the purchase of multi-post EVMs, detachable memory modules, totaliser machines, and power packs from ECIL Hyderabad on a nomination basis. The move marks a shift toward greater efficiency and transparency in local body elections.

Officials said the dual decisions - infrastructure expansion and electoral reforms - highlight the government’s focus on long-term connectivity and governance improvements in Bihar.

The Cabinet also approved the promotion of the Vishnupad Temple in Gayaji on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which aims to elevate religious tourism in Bihar to new heights.

The Bihar government has approved a total of 129 proposals during the cabinet meeting in the chairmanship of CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.

